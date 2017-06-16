 
 

2017-06-16

Anmälan  

  • Du anmäler dig direkt hos respektive golfklubb. Telefonnummer till kvaltävlingsklubbarna hittar du nedan.
  • Du kan också anmäla dig via www.golf.se via "Min golf".
  • Du kan också börja här nedan genom att klicka på respektive golfklubbs länk.

 

Region Nord

Piteå GK - söndag 23 juli – tel. 0911-149 901
Skellefteå GK - söndag 7 augusti – tel. 0910-128 10
Norrmjöle GK - lördag 27 augusti – tel. 090-815 81 
Hudiksvall GK - torsdag 20 juli - tel. 0650-54 20 80 

 

Region Öst

Högbo GK – fredag 4 augusti – tel. 026-21 53 72
Enköpings GK - torsdag 24 augusti – tel. 0171-364 84
Arninge GK – fredag 25 augusti – tel. 08-514 412 00
Kårsta GKfredag 28 juli - tel. 019-22 75 02
 

Region Väst

 Läckö GK – fredag 28 juli – tel. 0510-101 70

Öijared GK –fredag 18 augusti – tel. 0302   37300

Kungälv-Kode - fredag 11 augusti - tel. 0303-513 00

Mölndal GK- lördag 26 augusti - tel. 031-99 30 30                                                                                                                                                             

Region Syd

Bedinge GK - fredag 18 augusti - tel 0410- 256 61
Hässelgårdens GK- söndag 6 augusti – tel. 0451-843 25

